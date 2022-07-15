'Justifications for acts of violence': Experts outline role of online radicalization in mass shootings

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's a common thread tying together the suspects accused of carrying out recent mass killings in Buffalo, Uvalde and Highland Park.
Each of the suspected gunmen is a young man, and each of them left behind a disturbing digital footprint.
Alice Marwick, a media and technology professor at the University of North Carolina, has focused her research on online radicalization. She says the forums used by young males who've gone on to commit acts of violence are usually more obscure -- and darker -- than the most popular social media sites.
"They're not getting this information on TikTok or YouTube," Marwick said. "They're in forums or bulletin boards that aren't things a parent might know about off the top of their head, places like 4chan, or 8chan or somewhere like Kiwi Farms."
Marwick noted those sites often pride themselves on not moderating speech the way larger platforms say they do. She outlined a progression where users might first see memes or jokes at the expense of women or racial and religious minorities. From there, though, users can be exposed to more inflammatory content.
"It often starts with humor, or with making sort of edgy jokes, or passing around hateful words," Marwick said. "And then it turns to, sort of, adopting justifications for acts of violence."
Both Marwick and UW-Madison Psychology Lecturer Michael Caldwell agreed identifying warning signs along that progression is far more difficult than it might seem.
"Especially with a teenager, it's very difficult to tell, you know, ordinary moodiness from a more serious problem," Caldwell said.
Caldwell said, in his private practice, he's evaluated suspected school and workplace shooters, including the teen accused of killing his principal in 2006 at Weston High School.
He noted the commonalities connecting the shooters -- and separating them from typically angst-filled teens -- is an affinity for guns or other weapons, and a feeling systems have wronged them.
"One of the characteristics I've seen in all of these has been a very, kind of, cavalier attitude about guns and the weapons they're going to use," Caldwell said. "The young men often feel as though they have no significance in the world at all, and they are going to, with this dramatic gesture, establish they are a serious force in the world."
Marwick said she was surprised to find in her research the types of texts being exchanged in the internet subcommunities. Sure, there were memes and crude or gory videos, but there were also decades-old white supremacist and misogynistic books and essays.
Beyond that, and perhaps more troubling, is a pattern of users simply becoming desensitized to violence in communities where young men share their sense of having been left behind. She noted while the Buffalo shooter had clear white supremacist ties, the motives are not yet as clear in Uvalde and Highland Park.
The long-term concern, she said, is more teenage males and young adults concluding that slaughtering strangers is an appropriate way to lash out.
"I think what this tells us is that there are people who will commit acts of violence that are not necessarily motivated by a strong ideology, by strong political beliefs," Marwick said. "And I think that's actually quite worrisome."
For possible solutions, Marwick said it's important for law enforcement to emphasize either training staff or hiring people who are familiar with internet subculture.
Both Marwick and Caldwell said the age-old advice for parents still holds true: do your best to keep an open line of communication. Beyond that, they emphasized strong support systems and accessible mental health treatment.
"To have, sort of, a source of pride for who they are, besides their race or their gender," Marwick said. "And I think that is something a community can provide, a family can provide."