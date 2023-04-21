Juvenile rescued from Adams County lake after their boat capsized

QUINCY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A juvenile was rescued from an Adams County lake in early April after their boat capsized, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office posted a press release and photos of the rescue on Facebook, stating deputies were dispatched to the Rustic Ridge Resort in Quincy on April 8 for report of a person "screaming for help." The call came in around 3:45 p.m.
While deputies were on their way, the caller said they believed the screams were coming from the water on Castle Rock Lake.
A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources game warden helped get boats so they could search for the person if a water rescue was required.
Sixteen minutes after the initial call, a deputy using binoculars found the juvenile in the water beside a capsized boat offshore from the Buckhorn State Natural Area. A citizen used their drone to provide updates on their status as deputies launched boats.
The juvenile male was rescued from the water at 4:45 p.m., just over an hour after the call came in. The male denied being hurt or needing medical attention, and he was taken back to his home. The boat was returned to shore where it was given back to the male's parent.