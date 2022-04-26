Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to killing of Lily Peters

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WKOW) -- Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said a juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of 10-year-old Lily Peters.
Matt Kelm said the suspect was arrested following tips from the community. Kelm added that the suspect and Peters knew one another.
Kelm said that there is no reason to believe that there is any ongoing threat to the community.
Because the suspect is a minor, Kelm did not name the suspect.
While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or change what happened, we are very grateful to be able to deliver this news for the family and for the community," Kelm said.
The arrest was made following a search warrant that police executed at a home this afternoon on North Grove Street.
In an earlier press release, officials said that Lily's father called the police around 9 p.m. Sunday night to report she had not returned from a visit to her Aunt's home. A reporter asked what time she left her aunt's home, to which Kelm said he is unable to go into those details because this is an active investigation.
Her body was found near a bike trail Monday morning near near Leinenkugel Brewing Company.