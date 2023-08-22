 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Heat index values up
to 115 through this evening. Overnight heat index values of 80
to 85. Heat index values of 105 to 110 return for Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

K9 partner of slain officer gets new job

A police dog who worked with a Wisconsin officer who was killed in the line of duty, now has a new career.

K-9 Officer Grizz was sworn in as a therapy dog in Wautoma.

Grizz previously worked with Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, who was killed during a traffic stop in April.

Now, Grizz is paired with School Resource Officer Lafe Hendrickson.

"Griz wears a patch that honors both Emily and that has her badge number and then Griz's badge number when he was assigned to her,” said Hendrickson. “We're going to carry that with us wherever we go and whatever we do in honor of Emily.”

Officer Breidnbach’s mother says this is what her daughter would want for Grizz, for him to move forward.

