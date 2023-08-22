K9 partner of slain officer gets new job

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WKOW) – A police dog who worked with a Wisconsin officer who was killed in the line of duty, now has a new career.

K-9 Officer Grizz was sworn in as a therapy dog in Wautoma.

Grizz previously worked with Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, who was killed during a traffic stop in April.

Now, Grizz is paired with School Resource Officer Lafe Hendrickson.

"Griz wears a patch that honors both Emily and that has her badge number and then Griz's badge number when he was assigned to her,” said Hendrickson. “We're going to carry that with us wherever we go and whatever we do in honor of Emily.”

Officer Breidnbach’s mother says this is what her daughter would want for Grizz, for him to move forward.