Kansas man arrested after crashing outside Janesville bar

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Kansas man was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into a boulder outside a Janesville bar, according to the Janesville Police Department.
Sgt. Thomas Northrop said officers were dispatched to the Sidelines Sports Bar on Hills Drive around 10:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a crash. Witnesses said a man crashed into a boulder in the bar's parking lot then ran away with a backpack into a nearby field.
As officers arrived on scene, the man returned to the car.
Northrop said the man -- identified as Giovanny Zendejas-Castellanos, 24, of Kansas -- failed a sobriety test and was arrested for his first OWI.
K-9 Viktos was used to search for the backpack, which Zendejas-Castellanos returned to the vehicle without. Northrop said officers found the backpack with a stolen gun inside.
Northrop also said Zendejas-Castellanos fought officers at the hospital before he was taken to the Rock County Jail.
The police department is referring charges of first-offense OWI, felon in possession of a firearm, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and resisting.