Karben4 Brewing celebrating its 10th anniversary

MADISON (WKOW) -- A special anniversary is brewing in Madison this weekend -- Karben4 Brewing turns 10 years old.
Brothers Ryan and Zak Koga run the brewery at 3698 Kinsman Boulevard. They made less than 200 barrels in the brewery's first year of existence. Now, they churn out more than 11,000 barrels each year.
To celebrate hitting the 10-year mark, Karben4 is hosting an anniversary party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 21.
The brewery will release two special beers on the 21st: the 2023 edition of Priest Prophet and King, which is a barrel-aged barleywine, and a Grand Cru version of Fantasy Factory IPA.