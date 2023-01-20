 Skip to main content
Karben4 Brewing celebrating its 10th anniversary

By Evan Bolin

There's a special anniversary brewing this weekend in Madison. Local brewery Karben4 turns 10 years old. Here to talk about it is co-owners Zak and Ryan Koga.

Brothers Ryan and Zak Koga run the brewery at 3698 Kinsman Boulevard. They made less than 200 barrels in the brewery's first year of existence. Now, they churn out more than 11,000 barrels each year.

To celebrate hitting the 10-year mark, Karben4 is hosting an anniversary party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 21.

The brewery will release two special beers on the 21st: the 2023 edition of Priest Prophet and King, which is a barrel-aged barleywine, and a Grand Cru version of Fantasy Factory IPA.