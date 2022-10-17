Karley Marotta has made history at WKOW TV!

MADISON (WKOW) -- Karley Marotta is WKOW TV's first ever female sports director!
She was promoted from Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter to Sports Director, and she will now anchor the weeknight sportscasts at 6 and 10 p.m. on 27 News.
Karley has been with WKOW TV since March 2020, and she previously worked at ABC affiliate WXOW in La Crosse.
WKOW TV's news director Dani Maxwell said Karley's a "perfect choice" for the position.
"We have no doubt Karley's excellent coverage and great personality will continue to keep viewers coming back every night," Maxwell said.
Karley said she's looking forward to this new chapter in her life.
"I'm extremely grateful and eager for this opportunity to lead the WKOW Sports department," Karley said. "Covering Madison these last few years has been incredible, and I'm so excited to take this next step in my career in the communities I now call home."
She started her role as sports director last Monday.