Kaul waiting for feds to act as report offers roadmap on charging fake GOP electors

MADISON (WKOW) -- Attorney General Josh Kaul said he's aware of a report that used Wisconsin as an example of how six swing states could pursue their own charges against Republicans who signed fake presidential papers in 2020.
Just Security, which is part of the New York University School of Law, published a case study Wednesday exploring the different Wisconsin laws fake GOP electors may have broken.
As the U.S. Department of Justice investigates the January 6 attack on the Capitol, the submission of phony elector slates in seven states is part of the review.
The District Attorney in Fulton County, Georgia in July told Republican electors they could potentially face criminal charges. The case study chose Wisconsin of the remaining six states to explore how prosecution at the state level could play out.
In an interview with 27 News, Kaul said he'd seen the report but indicated he wanted to see what the feds produce before acting that the state level.
"I'd say the federal government is investigating this, and I believe they're going to conduct a full and thorough investigation," Kaul said. "They will follow the facts where they lead. That doesn't preclude state action, but again, what happens is gonna depend on the facts, and ultimately, what comes of what we're seeing play out with the federal investigation."
The report listed five different charges Kaul could pursue: forgery, falsely assuming to act as a public officer, misconduct in public office, simulating legal process, as well as conspiracy and party to a crime.
Its authors, Gretchen Knaut and Shan Wu, suggested Kaul could initiate a state investigation entirely separate from any federal review. Kaul acknowledged that's an option, but said he didn't want to disclose whether his office was contemplating its own charges.
"I'm not gonna comment on any potential state actions related to this issue," Kaul said. "It's sometimes the case that there is a federal investigation and state investigators wait for investigative activity. It's sometimes the case that things happen in parallel."
The 10 Wisconsin Republicans included the state party's chairman at the time, Andrew Hitt and Pam Travis, who Senator Ron Johnson hired to work on his re-election campaign this year.
The electors have said they were only acting on the advice of lawyers, who suggested they should submit an alternate slate in case a court sided with former President Donald Trump.
The case study concluded it's a flimsy argument in Wisconsin because just hours before the GOP electors met at the state Capitol, the state Supreme Court ruled against Trump. Trump had already lost in federal court.
"I have reviewed that report," Kaul said. "What I can say is that I know that there's a federal investigation going on into the insurrection, and I think it's fundamentally important that the federal government investigate any alleged seditious conspiracy."
The House January 6 Select Committee is expected to release its final report before Christmas, as Republicans are poised to disband the committee once they become the majority party next month.