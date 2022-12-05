Kaul warns elder scam cost Wisconsin seniors over $100,000 in 'recent weeks'

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin's attorney general has a warning for seniors across the state.
Attorney General Josh Kaul and a coalition of law enforcement joined together to issue a warning about a "flurry of scams" targeting seniors statewide.
Kaul reports the scammer getting a phone call from someone acting like law enforcement or an attorney. The scammer will falsely claim a family member was in a car accident and arrested, then demands between $10,000 and $20,000 in cash for a bond payment. The scammer, acting like a "bond agent," then shows up in person to collect the money.
This scam has cost Wisconsin seniors over $100,000 in "recent weeks," according to Kaul.
If you receive a call like this, Kaul says to not provide payment without verifying the identity of the caller and the validity of their claims. He also asks you call police if you know someone impacted by this scam or a similar one.
You can also report elder abuse at the Report Elder Abuse website or by calling 1-833-586-0107.