'Keep an eye out!': Local paranormal investigator tracks down the strange and unusual in Wisconsin and beyond

MADISON (WKOW) -- As a paranormal investigator, Chad Lewis ventures across the globe in search of the strange and unusual.
For nearly 30 years, he's investigated bizarre tales and sinister sightings while he tries to explain the unexplained.
Lewis hails from Eau Claire and has a bachelor's and master's degree in psychology from UW-Stout. Although his research takes him anywhere and everywhere, Lewis says he loves being in the Midwest - and there's a lot of paranormal happenings right here at home.
"A lot a lot of people don't realize that in Wisconsin in the 18 and early 1900s, we were flooded with sea serpent places. Just in the Madison area, both Lake Mendota and Monona had giant serpent sightings," he explained. "I love stories of sea serpents, haunted places, and creatures that science says do not exist. Skeptics say they can't exist, yet people in Wisconsin are still seeing them."
For Lewis, it's all about trying to sort fact from fiction.
"I see more of an adventure," he said. "What does this folklore mean to us in a greater context of society? Why do people like getting scared? Why do people believe in UFOs, or ghosts, or Bigfoot? That's what interests me, but I always joke that whether I believe in these things depends on the day you asked me."
Lewis will be in Madison this Saturday to give two free presentations about all things weird and unusual in Wisconsin.
His lecture at Pinney Library Pinney covers tales of ghosts, UFOs and mysterious creatures. That's at 11 a.m. A few hours later, Lewis is at it again with a 2 p.m. lecture at Alicia Ashman, where he'll showcase on-site investigations of mysterious creatures in the Northwoods, lake monsters, and even Hellhounds roaming rural Wisconsin.
He's back in southern Wisconsin on Nov. 2 to give a 6:30 p.m. presentation at the Sun Prairie Library. It's all about winter legends and folklore.
But beware! His stories may just send a chill up your spine.