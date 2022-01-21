Keeping kids safe during frigid winter temperatures

MADISON (WKOW) -- Winter is well under way, and UW Health Kids is sharing important safety reminders that will help keep families safe.
“Many of the winter injuries we see are preventable, so these steps may seem simple, but they make all the difference,” said Rishelle Eithun, child safety and injury prevention manager, UW Health Kids. “These tips will help kids stay safe at home, on the road, and in the snow.”
UW Health Kids recommends the following winter safety tips from Safe Kids Worldwide.
Staying safe while playing in the snow
- Wear warm clothes.
- Have your kids come indoors periodically to prevent hypothermia or frostbite.
- Young kids should always be supervised by an adult.
- Use sunscreen and stay hydrated, even in the cold.
Staying safe at home
- Make sure your home has a carbon monoxide detector on every floor, include sleeping areas. They need to be at least 15 feet away from fuel-burning appliances.
- Don’t add extra stuffed animals or blankets into your baby’s crib. A firm mattress covered with a tight-fitting crib sheet is all you need for your baby to sleep well. On cold winter nights, try using a sleep sack.
- Have a home fire escape plan that shows kids two ways to get out of your house in case of a fire.
Staying safe on the road
- If you want to warm up your car before leaving, remove it from the garage to avoid the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Take a few moments before getting into your car to walk around and check to make sure your tailpipe is not blocked with snow which can cause problems with carbon monoxide.
- Wearing bulky clothes or winter coats can prevent a snug, proper fit of a harness for kids in car seats. Adjust the harness while your child’s coat is off, then put the coat on top like a blanket, don’t put the coat back on. When you arrive at your destination put your child’s coat on before they leave the car.