Keeping your children grateful and grounded during the holidays

MADISON (WKOW) — With the holidays approaching many parents are wondering how they can keep their children grateful and grounded.
Wednesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Dr. Suzanne Barchers from Lingokids joined the team to talk about raising a grateful kid.
She said you should begin with setting a good example.
"Make a habit of giving thanks or calling loved ones to tell them you appreciate them."
Dr. Barchers said even something as simple as telling your child you appreciate them finishing their chores goes a long way.
She also recommended encouraging your children to help others.
Another fun idea, challenge yourself and your family to go 24 hours without negativity.
"How kids say thank you is as important as the words themselves. If they frequently use a negative or even sarcastic tone, it could be because they’re exposed to too much negativity."
Dr. Barchers says you can challenge your whole family to go a day without a single complaint. Turn it into a game and reward the family members who are successful.