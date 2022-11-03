'Keller has been a model prisoner': Madison pastor urges Beloit killer's parole

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison pastor is urging the Wisconsin Parole Commission to approve convicted killer Randal Keller's parole, as the victim's family members push to keep Keller in prison.

In January 1994 in Beloit, Keller fatally shot his wife Tina Keller in the head. The homicide left the couple's three, young children without their mother. Family members say Tina Keller's killing was an escalation of threatening behavior against her by Randall Keller.

During his sentencing, Keller stated he had redeeming qualities.

"I, Randall Keller, am not a bad person," he said during the court hearing.

First Congregational Church Pastor Jerry Hancock said he began ministering to Keller 15 years ago at a Fox Lake prison.

"I would see him one-on-one for Bible study," Hancock said. "I have no doubt the sincerity of his religious beliefs."

Hancock says Keller became a member of Hancock's church congregation 12 years ago along with his mother and sister, even though Keller himself could not attend services, nor view them remotely in prison. Keller also tithes to the church, has regular correspondence with church leaders and consistently visits Hancock.

Hancock said that Keller has been a "model prisoner," and church staff and members have supported Keller's rehabilitation.

But Tina Keller's sister, Tammy Elliott of Black River Falls, doubts Randal Keller's intentions with his faith immersion are sincere.

Because he's still controlling, he's still controlling," Elliott said. "He still tries to control and manipulate everyone."

However, Hancock said he's "seen a different part of Randal Keller."

As a former former prosecutor, Hancock said he's counseled the families of murder victims and that people can change. Hancock said the parole commission should make the decision based on Keller's current conduct and belief systems, not on the person he was 28 years ago.

Tina Elliot disagrees, believing there's been little, fundamental change in Keller during that time. She also said Keller's three children want him to remain in prison.

Parole Commission Chair Christopher Blythe said he expects to make a decision on Keller's parole bid later this month.