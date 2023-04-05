Kelly scathingly critical of Protasiewicz in concession speech

GREEN LAKE (WKOW) — On a night Daniel Kelly was hoping to win his first election, he instead experienced disappointing deja vu.
In his second try at winning a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, he lost in a landslide, once again.
"This didn't turn out the way that we were looking for," Kelly told a crowd at the Heidel House in Green Lake around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Kelly thanked his supporters and then spent much of the rest of his speech lashing out at his opponent, Janet Protasiewicz.
"I wish that, in a circumstance like this, I would be able to concede to a worthy opponent, but I do not have a worthy opponent to which I can concede," he said. "This was the most deeply deceitful, dishonorable, despicable campaign I have ever seen run for the courts. It was truly beneath contempt."
Kelly called Protasiewicz a "serial liar" and said he believes she has "demeaned the judiciary."
The former Supreme Court justice served on the high court from 2016 to 2020 after former Republican Gov. Scott Walker appointed him to fill a vacancy. Kelly ran for a full term in 2020, but he lost to Jill Karofsky by more than 160,000 votes.
In 2023, that deficit grew. With 99% of precincts reporting, the AP's vote tally showed Kelly trailing Protasiewicz by more than 200,000 votes.
He didn't address that Tuesday, instead talking about the choice voters made.
"I promised them that I would respect their decision in this race, regardless of what it is, because that is what a servant does," Kelly said. "And so I respect the decision that the people of Wisconsin have made, but I think this does not end well."
Current Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley, a conservative who endorsed Kelly, echoed that sentiment when she spoke Tuesday.
"Alexander Hamilton warned us centuries ago that we had nothing to fear from the judiciary, unless it is joined with the legislative power, and now everybody in the state of Wisconsin has to fear that the judiciary has now been joined with the legislative," she said. "The consequences for the state of Wisconsin will be very grave."
Bradley, who will have to work alongside Protasiewicz, made no effort to conceal her disdain for the Justice-elect. She also cast doubt on Tuesday's results being truly representative of the will of the people.
"I don't think it's what most of the people of Wisconsin wanted," Bradley said.
Kelly left his watch party quickly after he finished speaking, wrapping up by wishing Wisconsin good luck because he said he thinks the state will need it.