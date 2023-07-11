Kemps donates milk packs to Second Harvest Foodbank to address food insecurity

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thousands of people in southern Wisconsin are dealing with food insecurity, and places like Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin are there to help fill the need.
But the organization can't do it alone.
On Tuesday, local dairy brand Kemps donated more than 40,000 milk packs to Second Harvest, which plans to distribute them to food pantries and shelters across southwest Wisconsin.
"Things are tough right now for families and milk is something that that is in high demand," said Michelle Orge, the president and CEO of Second Harvest. "This is just a really valuable and important donation for us to receive."
The single-serve "Giving Cow" milk packs are shelf-stable and don't require refrigeration.
"Shelf-stable milk has 12 months of shelf life. Traditional milk generally has about 20 days," said Chris Jeserig, retail sales manager for Kemps. "This is a great way to be able to get nutritional milk into peoples' hands that need it every day."
Kemps plans to donate more than 800,000 milk packs to Midwest food banks this year.
Second Harvest Foodbank has more than 250 partners and programs in its 16-county service area.