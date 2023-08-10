Kenosha police arrest wrong man at Applebee's

KENOSHA, Wis. (WKOW) -- A community is outraged after police arrested the wrong person in Kenosha.
Cellphone video taken by employees at an Applebee's near 75th Street and Green Bay Road in Kenosha shows officers trying to arrest a man in July. The video shows police officers approach the man and his family sitting at a table.
Offices say they believed he was involved in a serious hit-and-run down the road.
The video shows police working to free a crying baby from the man's arms. After the baby is taken away from the man, police are seen on top of him. One officer repeatedly punched he man as he was held down by at least one other officer.
An employee at the scene described the incident to our ABC affiliate WISN.
"He tried to go the other way, they tackled him into a wall and the baby hit its head on the wall," Jennifer Harris said. "They continued to tackle him to the ground with the baby in his arms."
Kenosha Police say they later learned the man had nothing to do with the hit-and-run. Officers found the actual suspects hiding in a bathroom.
Community activists gathered outside the Kenosha Safety Building on Wednesday and called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the officer's actions.