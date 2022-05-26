Kenosha Police investigating suspicious death at Kenosha hotel, suspect in custody

KENOSHA (WKOW) — Kenosha Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 30-year-old Kenosha woman.
Shortly after noon on Wednesday, Kenosha Police responded to Wyndham Garden Hotel in Kenosha after staff reported a death.
The victim — Montreach Mitchell, 30, of Kenosha — was found dead alone in the room.
Police investigators quickly identified a person of interest, and the suspect has been taken into custody.
This incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.