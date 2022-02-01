Ketamine clinic to open in Fitchburg, treat people with severe depression

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Despite its reputation as a party drug, recent studies have shown ketamine can be used to treat people with severe depression. And now, Fitchburg's first ketamine clinic is set to open in just a couple of weeks.
The face behind it all is nurse anesthetist Sarah Wilczewski. She said her recent battles with depression and family history led her to start the clinic.
"I was involved in a case in the operating room that just didn't go well," Wilczewski said. "I battled with some PTSD symptoms and had to seek out mental health care for myself. And then about that same time, my husband lost his cousin to suicide."
Wilczewski said she had routinely used ketamine in the operating room and was familiar with the drug's uses as an antidepressant, so she decided to open Revival Infusion Madison, the area's first free-standing ketamine clinic.
Although ketamine has proven useful for some, psychiatrists like UW-Madison professor Dr. Steven Garlow warn it's not for everyone and can have dangerous side effects if used in high doses.
"For some patients, it really is transformative in terms of their depression," Garlow said. "TMS might help somebody, ECP might help somebody, ketamine might help somebody, but those somebodies aren't all the same."
Garlow uses ketamine at his own practice but is skeptical that it's a miracle drug. He estimates it's truly useful in about 30-50% of his patients.
It's also not cheap.
Wilczewski said since the drug isn't covered by insurance, the cost of just a single infusion is $495. For the recommended six infusions, patients will have to fork over more than $2,700.
But Wilczewski said in a controlled, safe environment like her clinic, it's worth the price.
"If I can prevent one person from taking their own life, if I can just give one person that positive outcome, all of this will be worth it," Wilczewski said.
Revival Infusion Madison is set to open on February 14. Wilczewski asks those interested to contact them through their website.