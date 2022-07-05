Kevin Nicholson drops out of Wisconsin gubernatorial race

MADISON (WKOW) — Kevin Nicholson (R) announced that he was dropping out of the Wisconsin gubernatorial race on Tuesday.
The businessman and former marine said that over the last week, it's "become clear" that the only path forward for his campaign is "attacking the other candidates" and "running a very negative campaign."
Nicholson said that was something he wanted to avoid.
"While our team has the capability to do that, that is not something I want to do -- nor do I believe that it would be good for the party to do so," Nicholson said in a statement.
Nicholson thanked his supporters and said he was "proud of what we have built." He said he knew from the start it would be an "uphill battle" because he isn't a "part of the insider political class and am a threat to all they hold dear."
Nicholson said he doesn't plan to endorse any candidates and that he supports the nominee on August 10.
"Our fight is not over, and I will continue to be engaged on the battlefield to elect conservative outsiders in the state of Wisconsin," he concluded.
You can read Nicholson's full statement below.
When my family and I started this campaign, we knew it would be an uphill battle. I am not part of the insider political class and am a threat to all they hold dear.
We have had many highs over the last six months, and I am proud of what we have built. I’ve traveled our state and heard from thousands of Wisconsinites who believe our society is off track, who want an outsider as their governor, and not someone from the Madison Machine.
I have been encouraged by our supporters, and the old and new friends that my family and I have met on the trail. I love this state and the people in it and truly believe that -- though we face great challenges -- our best days lay ahead.
Over the past week, I have assessed the state of the primary race and it has become clear to me and my team the only path forward for our campaign is attacking the other candidates in the race on the airwaves and running a very negative campaign. While our team has the capability to do that, that is not something I want to do – nor do I believe that it would be good for the party to do so. This election is too important for our state and our movement.
So today, I am suspending my campaign for Governor. I want to thank all the thousands of people who have donated, volunteered, and supported my campaign. It has been an honor.
I do not plan to make any endorsements in the race before the primary. I will whole heartily support the nominee on August 10th and will work to get Republicans up and down the ballot elected. Our fight is not over, and I will continue to be engaged on the battlefield to elect conservative outsiders in the state of Wisconsin.