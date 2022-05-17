Khari Sanford homicide trial begins; Prosecutor says of victims, Sanford 'executed them in a ditch'

MADISON (WKOW) — The homicide trial of Khari Sanford in the deaths of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband began Tuesday, with a prosecutor telling jurors Sanford "executed them in a ditch."
In his opening statement, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said in late March 2020, Sanford and the daughter of Potter and Robin Carre, Miriam Potter Carre, were living in an Airbnb after disputes in the physician's household over Miriam Potter Carre and Sanford's lax attitude toward pandemic precautions.
On March 30, Brown said Sanford's efforts to find more long-term housing were not progressing. Brown said Potter and Carre had provided their daughter and Sanford a van to use. Brown told jurors data from the cell phone of Sanford's friend, Ali'jah Larrue, shows Sanford used the van and picked up Larrue in downtown Madison on that date.
Brown said cell phone data shows the van was outside the Potter-Carre home on Rowley Avenue for 75 minutes that night.
Brown said Sanford told Larrue "he was picking something up," and said Larrue would testify Sanford went into the home and then left with two people at gunpoint, including Robin Carre in his underwear.
In a plea agreement last year, Larrue was convicted of felony murder through kidnapping and agreed to testify at this trial.
Brown told jurors Sanford told Larrue to drive to the UW Arboretum, where Sanford forced both victims out of the van and into a ditch, where Sanford first shot Carre in the head and then shot Potter.
Records show Potter initially survived the shooting but died after being discovered later that morning by joggers. Brown said Potter likely would have survived if she had received immediate care and not left to die.
Brown conceded to jurors that cell phone pinpointing was not possible to track the van's travel through the UW Arboretum, but he said when the van reached the Airbnb, police officers found pants Sanford had discarded.
Brown said the pants were tested for evidence.
"The blood, the spatter from executing Dr. Potter was found on Mr. Sanford's pants," Brown said.
But in her opening statement to jurors, Sanford's attorney, Assistant State Public Defender Tracey Lencioni said the details of the killings were not the issue.
"Khari Sanford did not murder Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre," Lencioni said. "He did not leave them for dead."
Lencioni noted no murder weapon has been found, and no electronic data places Sanford in the UW Arboretum at the time of the shootings. She said Sanford was 18 and a student at Madison West High School.
"He was a kid," she said. "He was a kid who possessed guns, but he was a kid," Lencioni said.
Lencioni disputed the living arrangement that included Potter and Carre, and Miriam Potter Carre and her boyfriend Sanford had become seriously dysfunctional.
"It was typical teenage angst during a very atypical time," referring to the pandemic.
But Brown said Potter was in charge of UW Health's employee health program and needed to be particularly vigilant about safety protocols at home.
Potter's brother, Gregory Potter, testified Robin Carre told him his daughter and Sanford were not largely staying in one area of the home.
"They're all over the place, they're in our face," Potter testified Carre told him.
Brown told jurors Sanford's motive was straightforward: he believed Miriam Potter Carre's parents were dismantling his relationship with the fellow teen.
"Mr. Sanford hated Beth Potter and Robin Carre," Brown said. "What he really wanted was to be with Miriam."