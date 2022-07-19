Kia stolen near hotel on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department continues to investigate the string of Kia and Hyundai thefts in Madison.
On Monday, officers were dispatched to a hotel on Commerce Drive off of Mineral Point Road around 7:20 a.m.
The victim called police after his rental car was stolen.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the victim was from a different state and didn't know about the spike in Kia and Hyundai thefts.
Fryer said broken glass was found on the ground near where the vehicle was last parked.