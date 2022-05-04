Kickback scheme lands former Mercyhealth exec in prison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former executive at Mercyhealth in Janesville is going to prison for a multimillion-dollar kickback scheme.
Barbara Bortner, 57, of Milton will spend three-and-a-half years in prison for wire fraud and tax evasion.
Bortner is the former vice president of marketing and public relations at Mercyhealth.
Authorities say Bortner worked with an outside marketing agency and their scheme involved more than $3 million.
The marketing agency's owner, Ryan Weckerly, pleaded guilty in the case and will be sentenced May 17.