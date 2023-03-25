Kickoff event held for Black Men Run, Black Men Cycle, Black Men Hike Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — The Men’s Health and Education Center on Madison’s west side held a kickoff event Saturday for Black Men Run, Black Men Cycle, Black Men Hike Madison.
Aaron Perry founded the Men’s Health and Education Center inside JP Hair Design after hearing black men discussing health problems while getting haircuts.
“Guys can come into the barber shop, get their haircut. Then, they can get out of the barber's chair and come into our free men’s health center and they get their diabetes check, they can get a flu shot, blood pressure screen, cholesterol screen,” Perry said.
Perry encourages anyone who needs healthcare, regardless of their insurance status, to check out the center.
“ Let's encourage them to not think because they don't have insurance, they can't get healthcare,” Perry said. “They can come here and get healthcare.
The center also encourages black men to get out and be active through events like Black Men Run, Black Men Cycle, Black Men Hike Madison.
“We know that each of those events that we do, they're able to social distance fairly well. But, we're also able to stay connected, while doing some things to keep our health in check. So, that's really the goal,” Perry said.
Perry encourages those interested in improving their health to check out the program.
“We encounter a lot of guys who maybe are not sure, but what we tell them is, you know, don't let illness force you to exercise. Let's get out in front of it,” Perry said.