Kidnapped and tortured by the 'Bonebreaker' Survivor never receives $21M award

BARABOO (WKOW) -- After being kidnapped by the 'Bonebreaker,' a Baraboo man was awarded at least 21 million dollars. Two decades later, he said he hasn't seen a dime.
On July 29, 1995, 13-year-old Thadius Phillips was sound asleep in his Baraboo home when something woke him up.
"I was outside and I was being carried," Phillips recalled.
Phillips had been kidnapped from his home.
"I've never met him before my life," he added.
Phillips soon learned his kidnapper, 17-year-old Joseph Clark, had an odd obsession.
"He pushed me back on my back onto a bed," Phillips explained. "He grabbed my ankle and he twisted it and it broke."
That was just the beginning. Phillips said Clark broke both his legs, hip and shins.
"I asked him why and he said he was fascinated with the sound of breaking bones," Phillips remembered.
After more than 48 hours of torture, officials received a 911 call from a home on County Road U. The person on the line said, "Help someone kidnapped me."
Phillips still remembers escaping and making that call.
"He locked me in the closet and I dug around in there until I found an old electric wooden guitar," he said. "And I smashed through the door with that, unlocked it and I threw myself down the stairs."
Clark was arrested that night.
While being held at Clark's home, Phillips said Clark told him he had other victims.
When he was rescued, Phillips could only remember one.
"My dad started going through names [in the phonebook] and as soon as he said it, I knew that that was the one," Phillips said.
The name was Chris Steiner, a 14-year-old found dead in the Wisconsin River after going missing from his Baraboo home.
When Phillips told investigators, they reopened Steiner's case.
Not long before Phillip's was meant to testify in Clarks trial, a 15-year-old shot Phillip's twice in the back. The trial was delayed.
Clark was eventually sentenced to life in prison for first-degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide.
Phillips was awarded 21 million dollars but after countless surgeries and medical bills, he said he hasn't seen a dime.
Olga Johnson and her husband heard Phillip's story and wanted to help.
"He saved the community and I wanted to say thank you to Thad," Johnson added. "He brought peace to Chris's family."
With Phillip's permission, they set up a GoFundMe.