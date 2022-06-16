Kidnapped man found dead in rural Columbia Co., 3 suspects in custody

PORTAGE (WKOW) — Three suspects are in custody Thursday after a kidnapped man was found dead in rural Columbia County, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
The three suspects are Jesse Freiberg, 28, of Madison; Jakenya Parry, 21, of Madison; and Laura Johnson, 38, of Madison. Freiberg is charged with 1st degree intentional homicide, while Patty and Johnson are charged with party to a crime 1st degree intentional homicide.
The Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said Madison Police Department contacted them Wednesday about a potential homicide in rural Portage.
He said MPD was investigating a kidnapping from the Madison area and "uncovered credible information" about a homicide in Columbia County. MPD detectives gave vehicle information to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office who were then able to confirm the vehicle of interest entered Portage early Tuesday morning.
Detectives from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Portage Police Department and Madison Police Department began to investigate, and searched several areas in Portage and Lewiston.
Eventually, investigators found a dead male that matched the kidnapped man's description in Lewiston early Wednesday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the man was assaulted, bound and placed in his own vehicle in Madison on Tuesday. He was then taken to rural Lewiston.
Once out of Portage on Klappstein Road near State Highway 16, Brandner says the victim was taken from the vehicle and shot.
The suspects then left the scene with the man's vehicle and returned to Madison where they threw out his personal property in the car.
Later on Wednesday, Madison police received information of a woman who attempted to run over a man with the homicide’s victim’s vehicle.
Freiberg, Patty and Johnson were arrested and are being held at the Dane County Jail on charges for the Madison Police Department. They are also being held for Columbia County on homicide charges.
A handgun and other evidence were collected, and the crime scenes are still being processed.
Brandner said this was a targeted incident and there is no danger to the community.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family and completion of the autopsy.
This investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.
Madison Police Department is holding a press conference on their involvement in the investigation at 4 p.m. You can tune in on the WKOW 27 News Facebook page.