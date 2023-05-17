'Kids Building Wisconsin' event provides an opportunity for hands-on experience with skilled trades

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- This weekend in Fitchburg, kids and their families have an opportunity to get hands-on experience in the construction industry.
The ninth annual 'Kids Building Wisconsin' event will take place at McKee Farms Park, and there are already more than 7,000 people registered.
"It's been really amazing to see the number grow each year," said Lindsey Yoder, one of the event organizers and a board member of Kids Building Wisconsin. "To see all the interest in the skilled trades, but also just from the community, all of the businesses that have wanted to be partners with us on this is pretty awesome."
There will be more than 50 fun and educational activities for kids to enjoy on Saturday May 20, including boom lift rides, sand pits and mosaic tiles for them to paint.
This year, the event features a few new experiences. On Friday night, organizers have partnered with the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin to put on a sensory-friendly event.
"So, similar to a touch-a-truck type of event, all the equipment will be there. We'll have some of our booths open," said Kristin Chose, an event organizer and board member.
You can register for the Touch a Truck event separately from the Saturday event.
Duluth Trading Company is also bringing back its hugely popular Lumberjack Show, and this year you'll have three chances on Saturday to catch them in action: 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Of course it's fun, but organizers say the event has also been a way to get young people interested in construction and skilled trades.
"It's all about reaching out to people in high school all the way to small children that are three or four to set their goals that they can have a great career in the skilled trades," Chose said.
You can register for Kids Building Wisconsin on their website, which also includes parking information and an event site map.