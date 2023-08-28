"Kids First" is theme of new MMSD school year, as interim superintendent welcomes students and teachers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's interim school superintendent officially welcomed students and teachers back to school Monday.
Classes still don't start for a few more days.
At the school board meeting, interim superintendent Lisa Kvistad said the theme of this year is "Kids first."
She highlighted the district's work to expand 4k and its commitment to literacy.
"We have the privilege and responsibility to give our students opportunities to learn and grow using evidence-based practices, and creating spaces where they can be the best that they can be. It's what we believe in. And that's what we're going to be talking about a lot this year," said Kvistad.
Students in 4k, kindergarten, 6th and 9th grades start school on Friday.
The first day of class for everyone else is next Tuesday.
At the meeting, the board voted to accept a grant from the State Department of Justice for digital mapping of school buildings.
The grant is about $200,000 dollars.
The new maps would have accurate floor plans, high-resolution images and emergency response pre-planning, which would all make it easier for first responders to look at a building's set up in case of an emergency.