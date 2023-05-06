Kids participate in Annual Water Safety Day

MADISON (WKOW) — In honor of National Water Safety Month, SwimWest helped people learn how to be responsible in and around water at its Annual Water Safety Day Saturday.
At the event, kids learned about life jacket safety, as well as, the importance of looking before you leap and always swimming with a buddy.
Organizer Ethan Staley says water safety is particularly important ahead of swimming season, but that it's something we should pay attention to year-round.
"This is important because we live in a land with a lot of lakes here in Wisconsin, and drowning is often the leading cause of death amongst young children in this state," Staley said.
The Middleton Fire Department offered free firetruck tours, Infinity Martial Arts taught about bully prevention, and SwimGym Summer Camp provided an obstacle course.