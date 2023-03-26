Kids participate in Scratch programming class in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — Kids had the opportunity to bring their imaginations to life through a computer programming class at the Madison Children's Museum Saturday.
Participants learned how to make interactive art, animated stories, and games using Scratch software. The class was taught by UW Service Learning students from the Computer Sciences department.
One student teacher, Thomas Valdes, says it's great to learn new concepts at a young age and hoped this class gives kids a head start.
"I think it's really something that's incredible because C.S. can be a little bit of a hard field to break into," Valdes said. "What Scratch kind of allows is, it allows you to start taking those first steps, especially if you're learning from a young age."
The class is open through the end of April and kids ages 9 through 13 are eligible to enroll. Participants have to bring their own laptop, Chromebook, or tablet. There is a $70.00 fee.
You can read more about the class and sign up here.