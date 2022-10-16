Killing frost likely on the way tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The growing season will likely end by tomorrow morning as the coldest weather of the season arrives.
A freeze warning is in effect for the entire area from 3-9 am Monday as temps fall to the mid 20s to low 30s, so continue to bring in or cover up any sensitive plants you want to keep.
Temperatures trend colder to end the weekend. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with wind chills consistently about 5° colder due to an increasing wind out of the northwest gusting up to 30 mph. Otherwise, clouds will build with a sprinkle or spotty, light shower possible this afternoon, mainly north of Madison.
After a sub-freezing start to Monday, temps will stay nearly 20° below normal with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s. Mid to upper 20s by early Tuesday and then afternoon temps begin to warm. Mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, Mid 50s Thursday and 60s return by Friday into next weekend.