Kind calls for Justice Dept. to investigate Johnson over fake elector slate

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin congressman called for federal investigators to look into whether Sen. Ron Johnson committed a crime in the way he handled a slate of fake presidential electors for Donald Trump on January 6, 2021.
Rep. Ron Kind, a La Crosse Democrat who covers much of western Wisconsin, said he doesn't believe Johnson's account of what he did before then-Vice President Mike Pence certified President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.
The House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol revealed text messages Tuesday showing Johnson's Chief of Staff, Sean Riley, texted Pence's legislative director that Johnson "needed to hand" something to Pence.
The Pence aide asked what it was, Riley said it was an "alternate" slate of presidential electors for Wisconsin and Michigan. Chris Hodgson simply replied, "do not give that to him."
Johnson at first told reporters he "had no hand" in the exchange but has since changed his story. The Oshkosh Republican told a conservative radio host Thursday he connected Riley with Jim Troupis, a Wisconsin lawyer who represented Trump in his unsuccessful bid to throw out thousands of Dane and Milwaukee County votes in 2020.
"It said 'Need to get a document on 'Wisconsin electors' to you and the VP immediately. Is there a staff person I can talk to immediately? Thanks, Jim,'" Johnson recalled of the message he received. "So, again, need to get a document on Wisconsin electors."
Kind said he didn't buy that was all Johnson knew about the documents.
"Listen, I've listened to Senator Johnson's denial and explanation for all this, and either he is lying, or he is the most incompetent member of Congress," Kind said. "That he would allow information to go to the vice president without his knowledge of what it was and the gravity of what it was."
Kind added he believed Johnson was trying to avoid implication that could lead to charges of seditious conspiracy.
"I can see why he's trying to wiggle out and deny his involvement," Kind said. "Because there is a federal law that would prohibit anyone holding office to seek re-election if they were directly involved in an insurrection, or an attempt to overthrow the government of the United States."
"This, I think, will have to be a matter for the Department of Justice to take a really hard look at, and decide whether to pursue these charges against Ron Johnson."
When confronted by a liberal citizen journalist Friday at the Milwaukee airport, Johnson said he played a "two-minute role" in the attempt to pass the fake elector papers to Pence.
He maintained his office got the slate from Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA). Kelly has denied Johnson's version of events, calling it "patently false."
Johnson was scheduled to speak Friday at an "Election Integrity Summit" in Wauwatosa, hosted by former Trump lawyer Cleta Mitchell.
Mitchell was on the call with Trump when the former president tried to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" more votes for him.