King's Hawaiian voluntary recalls 3 pretzel products

(CNN/WKOW) — You may want to take a look in your pantry, King's Hawaiian is recalling some of its products.
King's Hawaiian is recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites.
The recall is a voluntary decision, but the company says it wants to be extra careful after one of the ingredients used in the pretzel products was recalled by another company.
We have issued a voluntary recall of 3 products, Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites out of an abundance of caution due to a 3rd party manufacturer recall. These products should be disposed of.— KING'S HAWAIIAN (@KingsHawaiian) August 13, 2022
For more info, visit: https://t.co/agyv1OITPx pic.twitter.com/iHAbynRdKm
If you remember, Lyons Magnus recently had a voluntary recall too, after concerns dozens of its products could potentially have bacteria in them that could make people sick. According to the FDA, Lyons Magnus is one of King's Hawaiian's suppliers.
The recall does not impact any other King's Hawaiian products.
There haven't been any reports of the products getting anyone sick and King's Hawaiian hasn't found any of the concerning bacteria. Still, the company says throw the pretzel products out just in case.
If you have the products, you can contact Kings Hawaiian at 877-695-4227 for any questions or to request a replacement product.