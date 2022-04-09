Kitchen fire displaces Madison family

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department said a family of three is displaced after a kitchen fire damaged their apartment on Straubel Court Saturday afternoon.
Crews got to the scene just after 3:20 p.m. and reported smoke coming from the second floor window of the apartment building. Firefighters used a water can to put out the fire.
The fire department said the fire started with heating oil that was left unattended on the stove after being used to cook.
The fire damaged appliances and cabinets in the kitchen area, and smoke damage was extensive. No one got hurt in the fire. The Red Cross is helping the family with temporary housing.