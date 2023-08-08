Kitten 'Flex' rescued on the Beltline, being taken care of at Dane County Humane Society

MADISON (WKOW) -- A kitten that ran across the beltline Wednesday is getting the attention of many.
It was a normal drive to work for Shelby Curtis Wednesday morning, until it wasn't.
"It was like 7:45 a.m. and traffic was nice. It was good on the Beltline and good on the flex lane," Curtis said. "Then it came to a stop almost immediately."
Video shows Madison police officers and other people working together as they try to get ahold of the kitten. Several people jump in, and Curtis was one of them.
"I put my car in park, and I put my hazards on because they were coming down by the median. So, as they got a little bit closer, I popped my door out and I tried to jump out and tackle him," she said.
It took a few attempts, but eventually police were able to contain the kitten and bring him to the Dane County Humane Society (DCHS), where the kitten is being called "Flex."
Curtis tells 27 News she would love to adopt Flex but before anyone can bring him home, there's some things that need to be taken care of.
"It turns out he does have ringworm. So, he is now in our Feline in Treatment Center undergoing ringworm treatment, which is great for him because we have that program. Not every shelter or rescue has a ringworm treatment program and ours is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year," Lisa Bernard, Public Relations Coordinator with DCHS said.
Flex also has some scrapes and was hurt by his left eye.
"We're just monitoring him for those injuries that he likely received while he was running around on the Beltline," Bernard said.
Bernard said if you find a lost pet, they offer tips in finding its family. You can find that here. If you do need to drop an animal off at the shelter, Bernard said to call ahead.
"Just so we can make sure that we have the space, the staff, volunteers and everything we need to meet their needs," she said.
She said when someone brings in an animal and there's no direct link to a family, the finder gets first dibs. In this case, there is already an adoption hold for Flex.
Bernard tells 27 News they are not taking names for people interested in meeting Flex. She said if the adoption finder falls through, the kitten will then be made available for adoption. Members of the public would then need to come to the shelter to meet Flex during their Adoption Center's open hours.