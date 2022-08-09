Kleefisch concedes to Michels as Trump overpowers "Cheesehead Revolution"

OCONOMOWOC (WKOW) -- Shortly before 10:30 Tuesday night, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch stepped to the podium in the event space above a pub and grill in downtown Oconomowoc.
As Kleefisch conceded the GOP governor's primary to Tim Michels, a co-owner of the state's biggest construction business, it signaled the influence former President Donald Trump has over Republican voters in this key Midwestern swing state.
It also may have been a sign of the waning sway of the state's conservative stalwarts of the previous decade. Former Gov. Scott Walker was a prominent backer of Kleefisch in the campaign's final days. The GOP-controlled legislature largely backed Kleefisch, including legislative leaders, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu.
Ten years ago, Walker was a darling on the national Republican scene after surviving a recall effort over Act 10 legislation that stripped away collective bargaining rights for public workers. Former Congressman Paul Ryan of Janesville was the GOP nominee for vice president.
Yet, in 2015, Walker ended his campaign for president, saying at the time he hoped the field would unite to topple Trump, who would go on to become president the following fall. In 2018, then-House Speaker Paul Ryan announced he wouldn't seek re-election.
If the "Cheesehead Revolution" wasn't already buried by the summer of 2022, Kleefisch's defeat was another nail in its coffin.
In a brief concession speech, Kleefisch urged supporters to rally and redirect their energy toward taking back the governor's office in November.
"I urge you all to stay in the fight," Kleefisch said. "Because the fight now is truly against Tony Evers and the liberals who want to take away our way of life."
On election day, one question was whether an FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida would rally Trump backers to cast ballots for Michels.
Trump held a rally in Waukesha Friday, where he boosted Michels as a successful businessman, and tore down Kleefisch as someone who couldn't beat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a general election.
Scott Frostman of Baraboo, a Kleefisch backer who writes op-eds for a string of newspapers in South Central Wisconsin, said he felt Kleefisch would do well enough with Trump supporters.
"I think die-hard Trump fans are across the board," Frostman said. "We know that President Trump endorsed Michels, but the Trump supporters are across the board whether they're here or whether they're in the Michels camp."
As the results came in, though, it became apparent Kleefisch hadn't won enough in the places she needed most. Her modest edges in suburban counties outside Milwaukee were not enough to overcome the way Michels dominated rural parts of the state.
Even in places Kleefisch figured to be fairly competitive, Michels ran it up. He had a 10,000-vote edge in Dodge and Fond du Lac counties alone.
While Kleefisch urged her supporters to unite against Evers, Democrats will do the same. Evers is holding a kickoff event for the general election Wednesday morning in Madison.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler launched a string of Twitter posts framing Michels as a candidate too far to the right, citing his opposition to exceptions for rape and incest in the state's abortion ban, and his ongoing refusal to answer whether he'd sign off on any attempt to reclaim Wisconsin's 2020 electoral votes, something that is legally impossible.
"Michels may have Trump’s support and a massive bank account to pay for ads," Wikler wrote. "The good news is that we’re ready to defeat him."