Kleefisch on Trump saying she can't beat Evers: "No thoughts I'd like to share."

MADSION (WKOW) -- On the eve of Wisconsin voters deciding which Republican will face Gov. Tony Evers this fall, one of the frontrunners faced questions about harsh criticism from the former GOP president.
During his rally Friday in Waukesha, former President Donald Trump boosted Tim Michels, whose family owns the state's biggest construction company.
Trump went further, though. He tore into former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, assailing her as a weak candidate who'd hurt the party's chances of winning back the governor's office in November.
"Most of all, Rebecca Kleefisch does not have what it takes to beat Tony Evers," Trump told a crowd at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds. "Tony Evers is close to incompetent, but he's gonna win if he runs against Rebecca."
Trump also blasted Kleefisch for being in office when Republicans created the Wisconsin Elections Commission, replacing the Government Accountability Board. The WEC, comprised of three Democratic commissioners and three Republican commissioners, has been a target of Republicans running for governor.
Kleefisch, Michels, and Rep. Tim Ramthun all pledge to abolish the commission, and transfer its powers to partisan elected officials. None of the candidates have offered detailed plans as to which officials would assume specific election responsibilities.
As she traveled across much of the state Monday, Kleefisch was asked by reporters at a Madison stop if she had any thoughts on Trump's criticism.
"No thoughts that I'd like to share," Kleefisch responded.
Brian Schimming, a Republican strategist who recruits GOP candidates for contests across the state, said he didn't think Trump's words would have much bearing, either on Tuesday's primary, or on Kleefisch's standing with conservative voters, should she advance to face Evers.
"I'm comfortable that either one of them can win," Schimming said. "Including her, regardless of what anybody from outside the state says, with all due respect to the president."
UW-Madison Political Science Professor David Canon said it was still noteworthy Trump went after Kleefisch in his speech, as opposed to strictly pumping up Michels with his supporters.
"It's one thing just to offer an endorsement," Canon said. "But to actually attack the other candidate in a Republican primary is not typically done by someone who's endorsing a candidate."
A poll released Saturday by Emerson College found the race in a statistical tie. Kleefisch was at 36 percent, Michels at 34 percent, and Ramthun at eight percent. 14 percent said they were still undecided.
Canon said it was notable the poll found Kleefisch up by 20 percentage points in the Milwaukee suburbs, while Michels had a 15-point edge among rural voters.
"A heavier rural turnout will be a plus for Michels, whereas a heavier turnout in the suburban counties will be a plus for Kleefisch," Canon said. "We'll have to keep an eye on that tomorrow once we see what the turnout looks like."