'Knocked him to the ground'; Platteville police officer hurt after suspect strikes him in the face

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) — A Platteville police officer is recovering from an injury after a man struck them in the face, according to the Platteville Police Department.
Police responded to the area of Madison and Jefferson Street in Platteville for report of a man on the street with a knife. It was reported the man was threatening people and damaging property.
Officers responded and tried to speak with the man — identified as Hywel Bowman, 23. As officers were speaking with him, police say Bowman "suddenly lunged" at an officer and struck them in the face.
"He struck him in the face with his fist, knocked him to the ground," Lieutenant Grabandt told 27 News. "The officer went to the emergency room afterward and found out that he had several loose teeth and a broken orbital bone."
The officer suffered a split lip and a broken facial bone. The officer got medical attention and is off-duty as a result of the injury.
"We're a tight knit group so when one of us experiences an injury in an on-duty incident, it affects us all," Grabandt added. "Word spread really fast amongst the officers that were off duty and it was a check in with everybody to see how that officer is doing, and then how everybody else is doing."
Bowman then ran away and officers managed to arrest him after a struggle. Police state they used a taser and pepper spray during the arrest.
A knife was also recovered near Bowman at the time of the arrest.
Bowman was taken to the hospital, where police say he continued to resist and spat at EMTs. He was then taken to the Grant County Jail.
Platteville police report "multiple charges" will be forwarded to the district attorney's office.