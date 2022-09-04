Kohler Co. Executive Chairman Herbert Kohler, Jr. dies at 83

(WKOW) -- Kohler Company Executive Chairman Herbert Kohler, Jr. died Saturday at the age of 83.
According to WISN, his family said in a news release, "His zest for life, adventure and impact inspires all of us. We traveled together, celebrated together and worked together. He was all in, all the time, leaving an indelible mark on how we live our lives today and carry on his legacy."
Kohler Company is based in Kohler, Wis., and manufactures plumbing products.
When Kohler, Jr. graduated college, he worked at Kohler Co. as a research and development technician. In 1972, he was elected chairman of the board and CEO, and in 1974 he was made president of the company.
In 2015, Kohler, Jr. became the company's executive chairman, and his son David took over as president and CEO. Kohler, Jr. served Kohler Co. for 61 years.
His passion for golf was influential on Wisconsin's golf scene. In 1988, the first piece of Destination Kohler's golf portfolio, Blackwolf Run, opened. Whistling Straits came 10 years later.
The Kohler courses have hosted six major golf championships, like the PGA Championships and the Ryder Cup.