Kohl's Food Store in Monona added to National Register of Historic Places

MONONA (WKOW) — A Monona food store was added to the National Register of Historic Places Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS).
Kohl's Food Store was built back in 1968, and WHS says its arched roof is an "excellent representation of mid-century contemporary architecture."
WHS says the building in Monona is one of the best existing examples of the Kohl's Food Stores that existed throughout the '50s and '60s.
The building also stands out in the Monona architectural landscape, with its unique floor plan featuring an open sales floor, the asymmetrical façade and the front wall being completely windows.
The building operated as a supermarket until 1985, when it closed due to ownership changes and other supermarkets opening in the area. In 2014, Habitat for Humanity of Dane County purchased it, and it now serves as one of two Madison area Habitat ReStores.