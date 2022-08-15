Kraft Heinz recalls Wild Cherry Capri Sun

(WKOW) — Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling around 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages.
Kraft Heinz said the recall comes after a "diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories."
They say the issue was discovered when consumer complaints about the taste of the product.
The company reported only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with a “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023 are affected.
Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.