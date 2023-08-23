Kwik Mart robbed in village of Dane

DANE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people robbed a convenience store early Wednesday morning.
Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said two people burglarized a Kwik Mart in the village of Dane between 4:30 and 4:45 a.m.
She said they stole "a large amount" of product, including lottery tickets, vaping supplies and liquor.
An employee arrived to open the store moments later and saw it had been burglarized.
Schaffer said the suspects were driving a black Buick. The vehicle has a dent on the driver's side bumper and a star sticker on the bottom left of the rear window.
Anyone with information on this incident should call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.