Kwik Trip asks customers to bring their own cups during supply shortage

(WKOW) -- Kwik Trip has asked customers to bring their own cups after theirs were allegedly "taken" from them.
Kwik Trip posted a quirky Facebook announcement Saturday afternoon asking customers to "B.Y.O.C." (Bring Your Own Cup) if possible because they're out of cups.
They joked that their cups were stuck in ships out at sea, but actually "a gas station that shall not be named stole them..." according to Kwik Trip in their post.
However, this isn't all bad news; Kwik Trip is temporarily giving 99-cent refills to anyone who brings their own cup.
They even provided a list of 99 possible 'cups' you could use, such as a crock pot, dog dish, or pickle jar. Some are entries are more creative, including hollow garden gnomes and kangaroos.
Kwik Trip signed off by telling readers to "Save some money, save some paper, save some cups."