Kwik Trip offering mobile ordering services

LA CROSSE (WKOW) — Kwik Trip announced Monday it's now providing provide carryout, curbside and delivery at all Kwik Trip and Kwik Star locations through the Kwik Rewards mobile app.
The new service allows customers to order their Kwik Trip favorites like fried chicken, pizza, and other Hot Spot items, plus beverages, commodities, packaged goods and more, all through the app.
According to Kwik Trip, ordering on the app will give customers the freedom to order ahead and pick the most convenient location.
The carryout pickup option allows Kwik Trip shoppers to skip the checkout line by ordering and purchasing on the app, then going in to find the order on a special rack in store. While the curbside pickup option allows shoppers to place an order and input a vehicle description. Once they arrive to the store the customer shares where they parked and an employee will pick the order out.
Kwik Trip is partnering with DoorDash to offer it's delivery service, where guests can place an order through the Kwik Rewards App, and a delivery driver will pick up the order and take it to you on behalf of Kwik Trip.
"We’re thrilled to be able to offer these services, providing new avenues for our guests to be able to enjoy our many offerings,” said David Jackson, Loyalty and Digital Marketing Manager at Kwik Trip. “We want to thank the many individuals that put in the work to help bring this endeavor to life, and we’re excited to be able to showcase the Kwik Trip standards of excellence within these new avenues.”
Kwik Trip is celebrating the launch with free delivery on all orders through the Kwik Rewards app until June 30t. Download the Kwik Rewards app, click on the “More” tab and select “Mobile Ordering” to use the new features.