 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Kwik Trip teams up with UW Marching Band mellophone player

  • Updated
  • 0
Kwik Trip teams up with UW Marching Band mellophone player

When someone says Wisconsin, two things come to mind: Kwik Trip and UW-Madison.

MADISON (WKOW) -- When someone says Wisconsin, two things come to mind: Kwik Trip and UW-Madison.

Now as if by fate, Kwik Trip made an exciting announcement: the gas station teamed up with someone on the UW Marching Band.

21-year-old Will Hazeltine plays the mellophone, and he's the first college student to partner with Kwik Trip. 

Like many others, the geological engineer major is passionate about "everything Kwik Trip." 

"Kwik Trip is just an awesome gas station," Hazeltine said.

He especially likes their Karuba Gold coffee, drinking two to three cups a day.

Hazeltine is excited to share more about his Kwik Trip love story -- with complete creative freedom -- online.

“Being part of that team expresses that whole Wisconsin attitude and mindset; it's pretty cool," he said. “To me, Kwik Trip is as much Wisconsin as the Green Bay Packers are, UW-Madison is, cheese and milk. You think of Wisconsin, as someone from Wisconsin, I think of Kwik Trip. It’s pretty awesome to be a part of that now.” 

You can follow Hazeltine's Kwik Trip journey on Instagram, Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, and TikTok.

Tags

Recommended for you