Kwik Trip teams up with UW Marching Band mellophone player

MADISON (WKOW) -- When someone says Wisconsin, two things come to mind: Kwik Trip and UW-Madison.
Now as if by fate, Kwik Trip made an exciting announcement: the gas station teamed up with someone on the UW Marching Band.
21-year-old Will Hazeltine plays the mellophone, and he's the first college student to partner with Kwik Trip.
Like many others, the geological engineer major is passionate about "everything Kwik Trip."
"Kwik Trip is just an awesome gas station," Hazeltine said.
He especially likes their Karuba Gold coffee, drinking two to three cups a day.
Hazeltine is excited to share more about his Kwik Trip love story -- with complete creative freedom -- online.
“Being part of that team expresses that whole Wisconsin attitude and mindset; it's pretty cool," he said. “To me, Kwik Trip is as much Wisconsin as the Green Bay Packers are, UW-Madison is, cheese and milk. You think of Wisconsin, as someone from Wisconsin, I think of Kwik Trip. It’s pretty awesome to be a part of that now.”
You can follow Hazeltine's Kwik Trip journey on Instagram, Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, and TikTok.