Kwik Trip teams up with Winnebago for RV giveaway

LA CROSSE (WKOW) — Kwik Trip is starting a competition, where the big prize is a 2022 Winnebago Revel.
Starting Monday, Kwik Trip customers can use the Kwik Rewards App to play the Mountain Dew Pull Tab game daily, earning entries for the recreational vehicle, and other prizes, in the process.
In addition to daily pulls, extra chances for entry are possible by buying certain Mountain Dew products.
“Last summer we gave away a new Chevy Corvette. It was wildly popular with our loyalty members with over 40 million entries. With the renewed interest in recreational vehicles the last few years, we thought it would be great to partner with Winnebago to award our largest prize ever, a Winnebago Revel, with a retail value of over $200,000,” said Mark Meisner, Director of Marketing for Kwik Trip.
The winner of the contest will be announced near the end of September.
Learn more about Kwik Rewards and how to enter in the official sweepstakes rules.