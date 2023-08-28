La Crosse man arrested for sixth OWI in Sauk Co.

DELTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A La Crosse man was arrested in Sauk County for his sixth OWI after deputies say he was trying to start fights, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Chip Meister said deputies were dispatched to N. Reedsburg Road in Lake Delton around 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a disturbance.
A man there, identified as Kyle Garvin, 42, appeared to be drunk and was trying to start fights.
Before deputies arrived, Garvin drove away.
Meister said Garvin was found driving on US HWY 12 near I-90/94.
He was arrested for OWI - sixth offense, operating while revoked due to OWI and a warrant. He was taken to the Sauk County Jail.