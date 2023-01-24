La Crosse police issue statewide alert for woman missing since September

LA CROSSE (WKOW) — The La Crosse Police Department issued a statewide Missing Endangered Person Alert for a woman who hasn't been heard from since late September.
Authorities say Jennifer Peterson, 37, was last heard from on September 27. At that time, she lived in La Crosse.
Police note Peterson "mentioned relocating" and has lived in several counties in Wisconsin, as well as throughout the U.S.
The alert says her family and law enforcement are concerned for her safety.
Peterson is described as being 5'5" and weighing 155 pounds. She has blue eyes, straight brown hair that's dyed blonde and glasses.
Police say she goes by the nickname Jen P.
Anyone with information on Peterson's whereabouts should contact the City of La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575.