La Fete de Marquette hosts second day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's La Fete de Marquette continues for its second day of the season on Friday.
La Fete de Marquette is one of Madison's biggest festivals with four days of live music, food and activities.
The festivities double as a fundraiser to raise money for the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center.
The event is also offering special VIP packages for visitors who want to take their experience to the next level and make a difference in the community.
La Fete de Marquette runs through Sunday with live music acts and entertainment.