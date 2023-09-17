La Movida Radio hosts Viva México Festival at Breese Stevens Field

MADISON (WKOW) -- Community members celebrated Mexico's Independence Day with the 22nd Viva México Festival at Breese Stevens Field on Sunday.
La Movida Radio presented the festivities as a celebration of Mexico's heritage and history.
Visitors enjoyed a lineup of musical performers, traditional folk dance, exhibits, tables with cultural area information, and a variety of Mexican dishes.
Event organizers teamed up with the Madison Police Department, Fitchburg Police and Fire Department, and Amigos en Azul to assemble a car caravan parade around the city. The parade offered cash prizes and bragging rights for the best decorated cars.
As the evening progressed, attendees gathered at Breese Stevens Field for the official inauguration celebration by Ambassador Claudia Franco from the Consulate of México in Milwaukee. Guests joined together to sing the national anthems of Mexico and and the United States.
This free event welcomed families and community members to celebrate Mexican heritage.