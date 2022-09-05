Labor Day Dash raises money for Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- People put on their running shoes for the Labor Day Dash in Vilas Park.
The event supports Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center, which helps kids who are victims of abuse and neglect.
Jennifer Ginsburg, Safe Harbor's executive director, says children who are going through trauma can feel isolated, so this event helps show them they have support.
"It's an important statement to the community and children that they're not alone, that there's a whole community that supports our work," Ginsburg tells 27 News.
This was the 19th time they've held this event. More than 200 runners registered. Safe Harbor hoped to raise more than $30,000.